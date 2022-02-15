WESSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 33rd annual Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration (NLCC) is set for February 24-26, 2022.

The 2022 NLCC theme “Mississippi: A Tapestry of American Life” will showcase a wide variety of presentations, screening events, and book signings. Most events and presentations are free and will be held at the Natchez Convention Center at 211 Main Street.

The NLCC will kick off Thursday, February 24, at 4:30 p.m. The 33rd annual NLCC officially opens at 5:30 p.m. with two screening events, Smoots by Brian Duong and Look Away, Look Away presented by Patrick O’Connor. Discussion and questions with the filmmakers will immediately follow the documentaries.

Friday, Feb. 25, holds a full day of activities beginning at 8:30 a.m. with opening remarks from Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson, Co-Lin President Dr. Jane Hulon Sims, and Natchez Campus Vice President Dr. Sandra Barnes. William Winter Scholars and Vance Fellows will also be recognized during this time.

Saturday’s sessions begin at 9 a.m. at the Natchez Convention Center with Gender, Movement, and Violence in Natchez 1799-1865 presented by author Dr. Nik Ribianszky of Queen’s University in Belfast, Ireland.