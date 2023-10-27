NATCHEZ, Miss (WJTV) – The owners of Truth Lounge have filed a lawsuit against the City of Natchez, the Mayor and Board of Aldermen, and Natchez Police Chief Cal Green.

This comes after the business, located on Franklin Street, was ordered to close after an early morning fight on Saturday, October 14.

The Natchez Democrat reported the owners are seeking a temporary restraining order, application for a preliminary injunction and a request for declaration of rights.

On October 19, an Adams County judge ordered Truth Lounge to reopen. The judge’s order will remain in effect until further ordered. The judge said the owners could reopen until a permanent hearing, if they provide security.

The new lawsuit seeks to move the matter from the jurisdiction of the city to the courts.