NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez leaders voted to temporarily close the Truth Lounge after a fights at the business.

The Natchez Democrat reported the Mayor and Board of Aldermen held a special meeting on Saturday to vote on the temporary closure. They said the lounge has become a danger to patrons and citizens.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said his deputies would no longer be allowed to provide private security at the business.

Natchez Police Chief Cal Greene was ordered to post a notice on the door of the Truth Lounge that the business will be closed and to inform the owners.

The business will be closed at least until the next board meeting, which will be held on October 23 at 6:00 p.m.