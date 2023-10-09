NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and attacking a woman.

The Natchez Democrat reported the incident happened in the LaGrange area on Friday, October 6.

Michael Sedric Hall (Courtesy: Adams County Jail)

When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that the suspect broke into the home and assaulted a woman. Investigators said the woman had minor injuries.

Authorities said the suspect, 30-year-old Michael Sedric Hall, later returned to the scene while deputies were there. He was arrested and booked into the Adams County Jail.

Hall has been charged with one count Peeping Tom, one count of filming a person without consent, one count of aggravated assault and one count of attempt to commit a crime.