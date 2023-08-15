NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez man was arrested for allegedly filming inside the restrooms of multiple Walmart locations in Mississippi and Louisiana.

According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), a forensic analysis of the suspect’s cell phone revealed he was inside a stall at the Vidalia Walmart and filmed numerous videos of non-consenting victims in the stall next to him.

Investigators said videos consisting of the same content were also filmed at the Walmart in Natchez, Mississippi, and the Walmart in Pineville, Louisiana.

An arrest warrant was issued, and the suspect, 40-year-old William Fisk, was arrested by Natchez police without incident.

The matter remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the CPSO at (318) 336-5231.