William Clyde Ashley (Courtesy: Adams County Jail)

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested a man for allegedly assaulting an elderly woman.

The Natchez Democrat reported William Clyde Ashley, 27, was arrested on Monday, June 5. He was charged with one count of rape with intent to ravish. Ashley’s bond has not been set.

Adams County deputies said the victim was treated and released from Merit Health Natchez on May 24 for injuries that happened two days prior.