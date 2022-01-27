NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez man, who allegedly robbed someone on Christmas Eve, was arrested by Adams County deputies on Monday.

The Natchez Democrat reported Tyrell Kelly, 29 was arrested on King Circle for an incident that happened on December 24, 2021, at a park in Broadmoor. Deputies said a young man was allegedly robbed at the location.

Kelly has been charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He appeared in court on Tuesday, January 25. His bond was set at $500,000.

At the time of the alleged robbery, Kelly was out on early release from the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) after receiving a 20-year sentence for robbery in March 2011.