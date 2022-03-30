NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez man has been arrested for exposing his genitals to a church employee twice this week.

On Monday, March 28, investigators said officers were called to a local church where 38-year-old Adam King showed his genitals to a church employee. King was ordered to leave by the pastor and was gone by the time officers arrived.

The next day, police said King returned to the church again and exposed himself to the same church employee.

Upon investigation, it was determined that King had physically grabbed the church employee who is over 65 years of age.

He was arrested on Wednesday, March 30 and charged with willful trespass, two counts of indecent exposure and felony simple assault on a person over 65.

There will be no bond available for King until arraignment.