NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez man is facing multiple charges after police said drunk driving led to a deadly crash on Tuesday, February 8.

Natchez police responded to 75 Melrose Avenue and found three people lying in the roadway after being ejected from their vehicle.

Lakedra Thomas, 26, died at the scene. The other two individuals were transported to Merit Health and then transported by helicopter for additional treatment.

Investigators said the driver, Charles Mason, 32, was over the legal alcohol limit. He was charged with DUI resulting in death, DUI causing serious bodily harm, and probation violation.

Mason is being held without bond pending indictment.