NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The man who was recently acquitted on a murder charge in Adams County was arrested early Monday morning on drug charges.

The Natchez Democrat reported Arthur Lee Moore was arrested by Natchez police for possession of Schedule III and IV drugs. He was booked into the city jail.

In October 2021, Moore was found not guilty in the 2019 death of Natchez folk artist, James Henry Williams.