NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A tip to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a rape suspect.

The Natchez Democrat reported the sheriff’s office was notified about a potential rape victim at Merit Health Natchez on Friday, February 25. They were able to identify Trevor Posey, 23, as the suspect.

Posey was later arrested near his home in Plantation Trailer Park. He was charged with rape with intent to ravish.