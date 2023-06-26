NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to an attempted murder case.

On June 26, deputies arrested Cameron Harris, of Natchez, at a home on South Circle Drive for the attempted murder of Amari Horton.

At the time of his arrest, investigators said Harris was inside a vehicle that was being driven by 24-year-old Kadarrius Smith. They said Xavier Bacon was sitting in the back seat next to a Radical Firearms AR-15 pistol.

According to investigators, Harris was found with a Glock 17 9mm pistol on his person at the time of his arrest.

Smith was arrested and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Police seized both guns, which will be submitted to the Mississippi Crime Laboratory for analysis.

Cameron Harris (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Kadarrius Smith (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said the attempted murder happened on Lower Woodville Road on June 20. Before deputies or AMR arrived at the scene, the victim, Horton, had been taken to Merit Health.

Investigators said Horton’s vehicle had been shot into multiple times. Horton was later transported to University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson with non-life-threatening injuries to her arm.