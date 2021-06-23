Natchez man charged with attempted murder

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez man has been arrested after police said he shot a man during an argument on Watts Avenue. The shooting happened on June 13.

Investigators said Demetric McKnight shot Jamie Hollins. The victim was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson to be treated.

Police executed a search warrant for McKnight’s home and discovered 23.8 grams of marijuana. McKnight was charged with attempted murder and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.