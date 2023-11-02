NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez man has been charged with manslaughter after an inmate died in the hospital.

The Natchez Democrat reported Keyshawn Wiley, 28, was initially charged with aggravated second-degree battery after an assault at the Concordia Parish Correctional Facility on October 6, 2023.

Officials said Wiley hit and seriously injured the 48-year-old inmate, who later died on October 16, 2023.

Officials said the two inmates involved were from the Natchez Police Department and were being held on misdemeanor charges. The police department’s inmates are being held at the Concordia Parish Correctional Facility due issues at the Adams County Jail.