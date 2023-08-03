NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez man and a dog were found dead at the Natchez Port.

The Natchez Democrat reported the man’s body was found on a boat dock by passing fishermen around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2. The man’s dog was found dead inside a vehicle, which deputies believe had been left running.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said the man was identified as 69-year-old James William Myrick, of Natchez. Deputies did not find any signs of trauma to Myrick’s body.

Patten said investigators believe Myrick may have passed out from heat exhaustion while walking back up the ramp after fishing.

An autopsy will determine Myrick’s cause of death.