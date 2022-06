NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez man was arrested on Friday, June 10 on a felony child abuse charge.

The Natchez Democrat reported Kendall Wayne Christmas, 40, was arrested on a charge that stemmed from the Natchez Police Department’s investigation of a report that was filed in January.

Investigators said the children involved in the incident were three, four and eight years old.

Additional information has not been released at this time.