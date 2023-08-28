NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez man turned himself in to police on Sunday, August 27 in connection to a fatal shooting at the Holiday Apartments in June.

The Natchez Democrat reported Jayden Cayou, 19, was wanted on one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Police said Jordan Knight, 20, was shot and killed at Holiday Apartments on June 21.

On Friday, police announced Jamarion Perkins, 17, was also charged in connection to the June homicide. Perkins also faces charges in the “ambush-style” double murder of two men in Adams County.

Natchez police said they’re seeking two other individuals in connection to Knight’s death. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001.