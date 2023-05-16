A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez man was sentenced in connection to a fatal DUI crash.

Charles Mason (Courtesy: Adams County Jail)

Judge Carmen Drake sentenced Charles Mason to 25 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) with 20 years to serve.

The crash happened on February 8, 2022, on Montebello Parkway in Natchez. Authorities said Mason swerved the 2007 Chrysler Aspen on and off the road multiple times before the vehicle flipped.

According to investigators, all three occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

Prosecutors said Tamarion Washington suffered broken bones and extensive internal damage, and Lakedra Thomas died from her injuries.

Investigators said Mason’s blood alcohol level was over twice the legal limit at the time of the accident.