NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez man was sentenced on Tuesday to 116 months in prison for his participation in separate interstate drug trafficking operations, which distributed illegal drugs in the Natchez area from 2016 to 2018.

Wesley Bell, 42, was convicted of conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute cocaine; conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; and possession of ammunition by a previously convicted felon.

Prosecutors said Bell previously was convicted in Adams County Circuit Court in 2002 of sexual battery and in 2010 of possession of more than one kilogram but less than five kilograms of marijuana. Bell’s federal sentence includes a penalty for committing his federal crimes while under a state court sentence of supervision.

According to court documents, Bell conspired with Kevin Singleton, Sammy Davis Wright, Jimmie Lee Swearengen, Jr., Thomas Jerome Mitchell, Justine Chambers, and Arthur Wilson.

Prosecutors said Singleton was head of one of the drug trafficking organizations in the Natchez area. He received a 35-year prison sentence in September 2021

Swearengen, Mitchell, Chambers, and Wright were separately sentenced for their participation in drug trafficking operations in the Natchez area. Wilson was convicted by a federal trial jury in August 2022 of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as conspiracy to commit money laundering for his operation of a separate drug trafficking organization in the Natchez area. Wilson is scheduled for sentencing on January 11, 2023.