CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez man pled guilty in connection to the shooting deaths of two Alcorn State University students in 2020.

Vicksburg Daily News reported Jerrell Davis pled guilty to two counts of imperfect self-defense manslaughter.

Davis was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 15 to service for both counts, which will run concurrently. He will be credited for time served.

Davis was charged in the shooting deaths of Tahir Fithugh and James Carr. The shooting happened off campus at a home off of Highway 61 in Claiborne County.