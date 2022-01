NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting turned himself in at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Michael Thomas was wanted for shooting and killing Johnny R. Mason, 33, near Holiday Apartments in Natchez on Tuesday. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said Thomas would be charged with murder.

The Natchez Democrat reported Thomas’ mother and grandmother talked to him about turning himself in.