NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are working to find a third suspect who is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting.

The Natchez Democrat reported police are searching for 22-year-old Jamionte Davis, of Natchez. There is a warrant for Davis on two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a strip mall on D’Evereux Drive on Friday, May 5. Police said two men, 19-year-old Travione Jones and 19-year-old Devin Winchester, were killed in the shooting. Three others were injured.

On May 9, police arrested 25-year-old Kadeem Conner, of Natchez, and 32-year-old Mark Mitchell, of Natchez, in connection to the shooting. They were each charged with to counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Anyone who knows the location of Davis can contact the Natchez Police Department of Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.