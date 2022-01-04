Natchez man wanted in deadly shooting at apartment complex

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police and Adams County deputies are searching for the suspect connected to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Tuesday.

Once authorities arrived at Holiday Apartments in Natchez, they discovered the victim, 33 year old Johnny Ricardo Mason lying on the ground. Mason told officers he had been shot by Michael Thomas also known as Traedo. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

Mason later died from his injuries and the Natchez Police Department along with the Adams County Sheriff’s

Office are currently looking for Thomas.

Michael Thomas, Courtesy: Natchez Police Department

If you have any information on Michael Thomas’ whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565 or Southwest Mississippi Regional Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.