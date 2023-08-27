NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The director of Natchez’s only Military Museum and Veterans Welcome Center is asking the public for military memorabilia to display in its new home at 107 Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

“The Military Museum and Veterans’ Welcome Center fulfill a dream we have had with the Home With Heroes Foundation,” said G. Mark LaFrancis, museum director and president of the foundation. “In a way, it’s a gift to the community, especially the veterans’ community. We will display many, many donated and loaned items, quite a few are from local residents and veterans. Also, we have the ‘Try Me On’ section to allow young visitors to dress up as military individuals.”

According to Visit Natchez, LaFrancis is looking for military artifacts and keepsakes that include such things as combat boots, caps, helmets, gloves, military shoes, web belts, canteens, military pictures with frames, and art work. He’s also looking for models of military aircraft, ships, and tanks.

Items may be shared with the museum as donations for permanent exhibits or as a loan for temporary display, according to LaFrancis.

A grand opening is planned for October 2023.

G. Mark LaFrancis, director of Military Museum and Veterans Welcome Center, which is sponsored by the Home with Heroes Foundation Inc. (Courtesy: Visit Natchez)

One of the exhibits, “The Wall of Remembrance,” features photographs of 75 military personnel from Mississippi who were killed in action in Iraq or Afghanistan.

In addition to dozens of exhibits in the new location, the museum will host authors, speakers, and movies at other locations in Natchez.