NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Natchez announced the stabilization project at the Natchez National Cemetery has been completed.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson made the announcement on Wednesday, August 30.

According to the mayor, the graves at the cemetery were endangered. A new stabilization wall now guards the resting place of the servicemen and women.

Leaders with the City of Natchez announced the stabilization project at the Natchez National Cemetery has been completed. (Courtesy: Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson)

“Many thanks to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Veterans Administration, and U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, and US Congressmen Bennie Thompson and Michael Guest, who helped secure almost $12 million in funding for this project to take place,” said Gibson.