NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Natchez will pay more than $75 per year for garbage collection, utilities and sewer service.

The Natchez Democrat reported the rate changes were approved by the Board of Aldermen. They voted to raise fees on garbage collection by $2.27 per month.

In July 2022, neighbors also faced a water rate increase. This will be phased in over a five-year period.

Officials said 46.8 percent of ratepayers in the city are those who use between 300 and 10,000 cubic feet of water per month. The rate for those users will be increased by five percent per 100 cubic feet of water used over five years.