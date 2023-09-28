NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez leaders and community members attended a meeting to discuss a possible development of the former Titan Tire plant property.

The Natchez Democrat reported the property is owned by the city and has been vacant for more than 20 years. State and federal environmental officials estimated that it would cost more than $8 million to demolish the buildings on the property.

During a special city meeting in early September, Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said a “green industry” was interested in locating at the former tire plant. According to the mayor, the new company would produce FDA-approved health products.

However, Alderman Billie Frazier, Ward 2, is concerned about the facility being too contaminated to operate.

Trey Hess, an environmental engineer with PPM Consultants, said he and others would do an additional assessment in the area in the next couple of weeks.

The newspaper reported that a public hearing on the matter will be set in the near future.