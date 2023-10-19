NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Natchez celebrated the renaming of one of the city’s parks.

Madison Street Park was renamed on Wednesday in honor of Louis Fry, who was a prominent businessman in the city. The park was renamed “Louis Fry Madison Street Park.”

City leaders unveiled the park’s new sign on Wednesday, as well as the new “Natchez Friends of the Parks” program.

Anyone who signs up for the program will have access to VIP perks, parties, activities and special outings. They will also be invited to the Friends Part after the first of the new year.

Officials with the Parks & Recreation department said they will law out plans for 2024.

