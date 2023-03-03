NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez City Attorney Bryan Callaway will take action to address the old Shoney’s and South China restaurants, as well as a business on East Franklin Street.

The Natchez Democrat reported the city will crackdown on area businesses that may be violating city codes.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said the properties of the restaurants have fallen into a “dangerous state of disrepair.” Both restaurants closed in 2020.

Gibson said the business on East Franklin Street appears to be operating as a nightclub, but it’s licensed only as a café.

The newspaper reported the city is working on a landing page for its website where citizens could report any code violations.