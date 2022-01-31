NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested a man after a chase on Friday, January 28.

Police said an officer tried to stop a vehicle for a switched tag just before 10:45 p.m. They said the driver refused to yield and drove through stop signs.

According to investigators, the driver, 35-year-old James Martin, Jr., stopped on Rickman Street and ran from the vehicle. He was arrested shortly afterwards.

Martin has been charged with felony fleeing. Police said he is currently on probation for two counts of armed robbery. The Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) has placed a hold on Martin

pending the disposition of his felony fleeing charge.