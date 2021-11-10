Natchez police arrest man for armed robbery, kidnapping

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested a man on multiple charges, including armed robbery and kidnapping, on Tuesday, November 9.

The Natchez Democrat reported a woman filed a complaint against Johnny Yearby, 46. She claimed he had kidnapped, assaulted and robbed her close to the Exxon near Morgantown Road.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said there was enough evidence to arrest Yearby. They said he took the woman’s credit card and attempted to use it.

According to Daughtry, police located Yearby at the Jr. Food Mart on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. He was arrested after a chase and taken to the hospital for treatment due to an injury from the arrest.

Yearby has since been booked into the Adams County Jail.