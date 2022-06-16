NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Chief Joseph M. Daughtry, Sr. of the Natchez Police Department will serve as the leader of the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police.

During his career in law enforcement, Daughtry got his start at the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office (New Orleans La.) He has focused on crime prevention, community policing, law enforcement operations, investigations, security and police activity. His service in the capacity of Chief of Police of Pelahatchie, Quality of Life Officer with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, and Captain with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, and Patrol Sgt. at Jackson Police Dept., has earned the respect of the law enforcement community across the state.

Daughtry term to serve as President is 2022-2023. Chief Daughtry says that this is one of the greatest honors of his career in law enforcement and is humbled by the support and confidence of those who serve as Chiefs of Police in the great state of Mississippi.