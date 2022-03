NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Natchez Democrat, a Natchez police officer lost his home during a fire on Tuesday, March 22.

Authorities said Officer Dequatarrius Jackson, his fiancé and 3-year-old son had gone to his mother’s house during the storm. Their home, located on Stampley Road in Fayette, caught on fire while they were away.

If anyone would like to make a donation to help Jackson and his family, they can contact Commander Cal Green at 601-445-5565.