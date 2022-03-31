NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Visit Natchez announced the City of Natchez has been named the No. 8 “South’s Best Small Town” for 2022 by Southern Living magazine.

A survey developed by the editors of Southern Living, in association with the third-party research firm, M&RR, was made available at southernliving.com/southsbest from July to September 2021 and the winners were selected by the magazine’s readers.

“We are thrilled to be named one of the top small towns in the South by Southern Living readers and we hope to continue to grow as a sought-after destination,” said Executive Director of Visit Natchez, Devin Heath. “This honor is a testament to our community, its scenic beauty and our visitor experience.”

Natchez was noted by Southern Living for its beautiful location on the Mississippi River and the exciting activities surrounding it like paddling, guided tours and walking trails.

For the full list of rankings, visit Southern Living’s website.