NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Natchez has settled a lawsuit that was filed against Titan Tire Corp. in 2017.

The Natchez Democrat reported the city will receive a $725,000 settlement. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said the settlement will be marked as surplus money.

The city sued Titan Tire after the company allegedly polluted the facility on Kelly Avenue.

Environmental experts said the building contains asbestos, and another part of the building has surface groundwater contamination.