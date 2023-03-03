A new list from Forbes has determined the richest person in each state — as well as the source of their money. (Getty)

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Natchez are seeking $10.4 million in available federal funds to make improvements to history African American sites in the city.

The Natchez Democrat reported the funds from the RAISE Grant would be used at Forks of the Road and the Martin Luther King Jr. triangle area. The application was approved last month.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said there would be improvements to lighting and landscaping along Devereux Drive, as well as signage and improvements for pedestrian use at Forks of the Road.

At the Martin Luther King Jr. triangle area, the city plans to use the grant funds to bring Revels Plaza.