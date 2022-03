NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of the City of Natchez announced that Natchez Spring Pilgrimage will start on March 12 and run through April 12.

Participants will be able to come and enjoy the oldest city on the highest bluff of the Mighty Mississippi for the 90th year in a row.

Attendees will be able to learn about the history of the city’s homes and gardens. There will also be special concerts.

Visit the Natchez Pilgrimage website for tickets and information.