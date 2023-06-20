NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) announced the temporary closure of Bob M. Dearing Natchez State Park Lake for repairs and renovations.

Starting June 22, officials said bank and pier fishing at Bob M. Dearing Natchez State Park Lake will be closed until further notice. The last day to fish from the bank or pier will be June 21.

Leaders said starting July 5, all fishing, boating, and recreational activity will be closed until all repairs and renovations are completed. The last day for all fishing and recreational activities will be July 4.

The water level has been lowered to allow for lake improvements. While the lake is down, MDWFP will make improvements to boating and bank fishing access as well as adding fish attractors.

Once the renovations are complete, the water levels will be brought back up and the lake will be reopened.

The closure will remain in effect until the repairs and renovations are completed, at which time a subsequent order will be issued to announce the reopening of the lake.