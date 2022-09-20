NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez teen, who was free on a $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday for allegedly shooting a gun at a family member.

The Natchez Democrat reported Tayshon L. Holmes was previously arrested in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin, Jr., in October 2021. He was charged with aggravated assault in Jackson for the Sept. 17, 2022, shooting.

Holmes is expected to be brought back to Natchez. Sixth District Attorney Shameca Collins is expected to ask that his bond be revoked.

Calvin’s remains were found by Adams County deputies in a wooded area near Booker and Morgantown roads in October 2021. Investigators said he died from a gunshot wound to the head. He had been missing since July 2021.

According to investigators, evidence at the scene tied the murder to Holmes. He was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting. Holmes was initially given a $500,000 bond but it was reduced to $100,000 in January 2022.

The newspaper reported Holmes was able to make bond on April 5, 2022.