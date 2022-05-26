NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Natchez will host the 2022 Juneteenth Celebration June 14 through June 19.

Tuesday, June 14

  • Unity Day Celebration will be held at at Natchez Bandstand on the Bluff from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 16

  • Alice Faye Duncan – Connecting History Through Knowledge, will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. following History of Juneteenth, tour of Natchez Museum-African American Culture (NAPAC), food and more. The location for both events will be NAPAC located at 301 Main Street.

Friday, June 17

  • BBQ , Blues & Brews will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Natchez Heritage School of Cooking.

Saturday, June 18

  • Community White Linen Dining Table on Commerce Street in Downtown Natchez from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

  • Lazy Magnolia Brunch featuring Bernard Tally will be held from 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Natchez Museum-African American Culture (NAPAC).