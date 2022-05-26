NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Natchez will host the 2022 Juneteenth Celebration June 14 through June 19.

Tuesday, June 14

Unity Day Celebration will be held at at Natchez Bandstand on the Bluff from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 16

Alice Faye Duncan – Connecting History Through Knowledge, will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. following History of Juneteenth, tour of Natchez Museum-African American Culture (NAPAC), food and more. The location for both events will be NAPAC located at 301 Main Street.

Friday, June 17

BBQ , Blues & Brews will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Natchez Heritage School of Cooking.

Saturday, June 18

Community White Linen Dining Table on Commerce Street in Downtown Natchez from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 19