NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Natchez will host a christening event for American Symphony, which is the newest 175-passenger ship in American Cruise Lines revolutionary American riverboat series.

The event will take place on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Natchez Convention Center on Main Street.

“The City of Natchez is honored to be selected as the ‘Godmother City’ of the American Symphony, and we are thrilled to be one step closer to becoming the ship’s port of origin by 2025,” said Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson. “This is an incredible milestone as we will soon be the first city in the state to host originating river cruises on the Mississippi River.”

Mississippi First Lady Elee Reeves will ceremoniously hit a bottle of champagne over the bow to officially christen American Cruise Lines’ American Symphony.

A pre-christening event will be held directly before the christening at the Natchez Convention Center. This event is open to the public and will feature a string ensemble, musical selections by the Victory Belles, and speeches.

The boat will arrive from New Orleans, which is its current point of origin, and American Symphony’s cruise season will begin on August 27, culminating in Memphis, Tennessee, on September 3.

The boat features five decks, private balcony staterooms, a 5th deck skywalk, a café, a grand dining room, and a fitness center.