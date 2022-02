RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers announced the Natchez Trace Century Ride will take place in Ridgeland on Saturday, May 7.

The ride will start at the Ridgeland Recreational Center at 7:00 a.m.

Officials said the event is for all ages and abilities. Riders will have the choice of distances from 8, 25, 50, 62, and 100 miles with mild to moderate elevation.

Registration fees are:

$45 January 1 – March 31

$55 April 1 – May 6

Additional race information can be found here.