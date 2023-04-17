NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Freedom Trail was established in 2011 to commemorate the state’s role in the Civil Rights Movement, and the latest marker was unveiled in Natchez.

Leaders with Visit Natchez said the Dr. John Banks House served as the headquarters for the local NAACP and was the home of its president, George Metcalfe.

The house now joins the list of more than 30 markers throughout the state that highlight the people, places and events that were instrumental in the movement.

The house’s marker notes that in January 1965, “night riders” fired shots through a window of the home in an effort to terrorize the local movement.

“Natchez’s inclusion on the Mississippi Freedom Trail and the U.S. Civil Rights Trail has been an ongoing effort of ours, and we are so proud our dream is finally becoming a reality. The marker is a special way for us to honor Natchez’s history and those who came before us, and we look forward to welcoming visitors and locals alike to experience it with us,” said Visit Natchez Cultural Heritage and Tourism Manager Roscoe Barnes.

An unveiling ceremony was held at the home, followed by a reception at Zion Chapel AME Church on Monday, April 17.