NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Walmart in Natchez passed a follow up inspection after a customer reported the business for having rats, according to the Natchez Democrat.

A “Yellow Critical Notice” was posted at the door of the Walmart, located at Sergeant Prentiss Drive, after state inspectors found evidence of rodents at the store earlier this month.

According to the report, the Consumer Protection Division received a consumer complaint on August 8 about two dead rats on the floor. When an inspector arrived the following day, he reported a loaf of bread had been “chewed on by rodents.”

The report stated that there were signs of rodents in the warehouse where bread vendor racks are stored.

A follow up inspection took place on August 18, and no rodents were found in the store or its warehouse.