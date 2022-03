NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Customers of Natchez Water Works could face a rate increase in the future, according to the Natchez Democrat.

Tony Moon, superintendent of the city’s water department, said the last rate increase for minimum rate payers was in 2007. He also said the last rate increase for customers who use more than 300 cubic feet was 11 years ago.

Moon said the department will use a rate study and present the findings to the Board of Aldermen at its next meeting.