NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies said a 47-year-old Natchez woman was airlifted to a Jackson hospital after accidentally shooting herself.

The Natchez Democrat reported the woman shot herself accidentally with a 22 pistol Thursday morning. The incident happened at a home on Farr Road in Natchez.

The woman told first responders she was carrying the gun when she tripped and the weapon accidentally discharged. Adams County Sheriff’s Office Investigators Frank Smith said the bullet went underneath her chin and exited near her eye.

The woman’s injuries were critical, but she was in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon.