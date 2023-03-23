NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly tried to blackmail someone by threatening to release sexually explicit videos of him.

The Natchez Democrat reported Mandy Halford, 41, is facing nine felony charges in Concordia Parish, Louisiana, in connection to the incidents that began in early 2023.

The victim told the sheriff’s office that Halford stole checkbooks from his home and cashed checks totaling more than $2,300.

He also told the sheriff’s office that he had received texts from her threatening to release sexually explicit videos of him unless he deposited money into her bank account.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the case as “sextortion.”

According to the newspaper, Halford faces four counts of identity theft, four counts of bank fraud and extortion charges.