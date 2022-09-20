NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The mother of a four-year-old girl who was beaten to death in June 2019 in Natchez was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday.

The Natchez Democrat reported LaKeisha Jones, 29, was set to go to trial on Wednesday on two counts of felony child neglect. However, Jones pled guilty to the charges.

Jones was sentenced to five years on count one and three years on count two.

On September 9, Jones’ boyfriend, 27-year-old James Anderson, was convicted of child homicide and felony child abuse. He was sentenced to 20 years for child homicide in connection to the death of Armani Hill and 20 years for felony child abuse of Lailah Hill.

James Christopher Anderson (left) and LaKeshia Jones (right) (Courtesy: Natchez Police)

An autopsy showed Armani Hill died from blunt force trauma. Her sister was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson with severe injuries. She was later released from the hospital.

Three Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services workers were fired in August 2019 after an investigation into Hill’s death and her sister’s injuries.