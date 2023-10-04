NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez woman and her unborn child were killed after she was hit by a car while crossing a roadway.

The Natchez Democrat reported the incident happened in the Broadmoor subdivision just before 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said the driver of the other vehicle apparently did not see Queniya Hill, 26, while she was crossing the roadway. She was pronounced dead at Merit Health Natchez.

The bodies of the mother and child will be sent to the state medical examiner for autopsies, according to officials.