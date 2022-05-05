JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People gathered at the Mississippi Coliseum on Thursday, May 5 to pray for the collective issues affecting the state.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson hosted the National Day of Prayer at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

City officials and community leaders led prayer over a number of issues, such as protecting first responders, those impacted by sex trafficking and abortion rights.

While leading prayer, Governor Tate Reeves called for the overturn of Roe vs. Wade, noting that Mississippi is at the forefront for the battle of life.

“We are committed to preserving the unborn, God-given, unaidable rights. In Mississippi, we’re going to be the safest state for those who cannot protect themselves. In Mississippi, realize that being pro-life is not just about being anti-abortion. It’s also about standing up and building a culture of life for all,” said Reeves.